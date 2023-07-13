Sony has finally handed its customizable PlayStation 5 'Access' controller a release date after debuting the device earlier this year.

The accessibility-focused gamepad will be available to pre-order on July 21, 2023, before eventually launching globally on December 6. It will retail at a suggested price of $89.99.

In a blog post breaking the news, Sony said the Access controller has been in development for five years, during which time it has worked with accessibility organizations and experts to create a "versatile controller kit that enables gamers with disabilities to play more comfortably and for longer periods."

"The Access controller lets you customize your layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports," wrote Sony, breaking down how the controller will work.

"On your PS5 console, there are many settings for the Access controller that you can configure to meet your needs. You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing. You can even pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively."

Sony also provided a visual breakdown (shown below) of what'll be included in the box when the Access controller lands, including 23 swappable button cap tags that allow players to easily track which inputs have been mapped to each button, three stick caps (ball, standard, and dome), 19 button caps in a variety of shapes, four expansion ports, a hi-speed USB cable, and the controller itself.

Pre-orders will open at 10am local time on July 21. Shoppers in the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal will be able to pre-order the Access controller directly from PlayStation.