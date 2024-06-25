Sponsored By

Shift Up predicts Stellar Blade sales surpassed 1 million copies

If the studio's numbers are to be believed, Stellar Blade has had a 'smooth,' successful launch that's paved the way for a future PC release.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 25, 2024

1 Min Read
Eve in 2024's Stellar Blade.
Image via ShiftUp/PlayStation.

Shift Up considers Stellar Blade a successful launch and claims its sales have surpassed 1 million copies worldwide over the past two months.

Per Game World Observer and GameMeca, the South Korean studio held a recent press conference for its future IPO. During the conference, CFO Ahn Jae-woo noted the PlayStation 5 exclusive's "smooth" launch.

Sony has yet to comment on Stellar Blade's commercial performance, which may cause some discrepancies with Shift Up's numbers. But in May, the studio claimed the game "exceeded expectations," and other developers (namely Koei Tecmo) have also been open about the launches of their recent games.

Shift Up further claimed Stellar Blade made 22 billion won (or 15.8 million) in royalties from Sony. 15.7 billion won came from May, and 6.7 million won from April.

Ahn also indicated the game's PC version would be releasing in the near future, saying it was already under review. Ahn also speculated that Stellar Blade's "IP value" will increase after its PC release.

Shift Up previously said it was also looking to produce a sequel and turn the game into a consistent triple-A series like God of War or Final Fantasy. But first, the studio will have to wait for Stellar Blade's timed PS5 exclusivity to run out.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for free-to-play game publisher Scopely spread across an elevator.
Business
Scopely adds Riot Games alum Mike Seavers as SVP for technologyScopely adds Riot Games alum Mike Seavers as SVP for technology
byJustin Carter
Jun 25, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2018's Forza Horizon 4.
Business
Playground Games will delist Forza Horizon 4 in DecemberPlayground Games will delist Forza Horizon 4 in December
byJustin Carter
Jun 25, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)
byJohn Harris
Jun 20, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Book Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume OneBook Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume One
byPaul Roberts, Sarat Rallabandi
Jun 18, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Should we abandon the HUD? Examining Its Impact on Player FlowShould we abandon the HUD? Examining Its Impact on Player Flow
byReinard Baertsoen
Jun 25, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Predatory tactics in gaming are worse than you thinkPredatory tactics in gaming are worse than you think
byAdrien Laurent
Jun 24, 2024
15 Min Read
Image from Death Machine by Philip Froelich, an example of a 2D-dynamically lit game using 2D-Normal maps releasing in 2024.
Art
Inefficient or Unexplored: Insights from a Year-Long Study on 2D-Normal Map GeneratorsInefficient or Unexplored: Insights from a Year-Long Study on 2D-Normal Map Generators
byAmine El Bouhattaoui
Jun 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan