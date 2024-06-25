Shift Up predicts Stellar Blade sales surpassed 1 million copies

Shift Up considers Stellar Blade a successful launch and claims its sales have surpassed 1 million copies worldwide over the past two months.

Per Game World Observer and GameMeca, the South Korean studio held a recent press conference for its future IPO. During the conference, CFO Ahn Jae-woo noted the PlayStation 5 exclusive's "smooth" launch.

Sony has yet to comment on Stellar Blade's commercial performance, which may cause some discrepancies with Shift Up's numbers. But in May, the studio claimed the game "exceeded expectations," and other developers (namely Koei Tecmo) have also been open about the launches of their recent games.

Shift Up further claimed Stellar Blade made 22 billion won (or 15.8 million) in royalties from Sony. 15.7 billion won came from May, and 6.7 million won from April.

Ahn also indicated the game's PC version would be releasing in the near future, saying it was already under review. Ahn also speculated that Stellar Blade's "IP value" will increase after its PC release.

Shift Up previously said it was also looking to produce a sequel and turn the game into a consistent triple-A series like God of War or Final Fantasy. But first, the studio will have to wait for Stellar Blade's timed PS5 exclusivity to run out.