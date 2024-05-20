Stellar Blade dev Shift Up eyes PC port and sequel in studio growth plans

Shift Up has big plans going forward, including further support for its newest release Stellar Blade.

In a recent filing on Korea's Composite Stock Price Index (thanks, KAMI), it claimed the title "exceeded expectations," though it didn't give any hard numbers. Still, it's apparently done so well both a PC port and sequel are being actively considered.

Stellar Blade released in late April as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. With solid reviews and weeks spent at the told of sales charts in various countries, the studio aims to continue that alleged success with DLC and different IP crossovers.

Citing God of War and Final Fantasy, Shift Up noted "several precedents for triple-A titles evolving into IP franchises by extending their lifespan and maintaining a long-term revenue base through a series of high-quality sequels."

Its overarching goal is to build up new properties that can be cross-platform successes. The next new project, codenamed "Witches", is planned for a global launch across PC, consoles, and mobile in 2027.

"Witches" is hoped to "surpass" Shift Up's Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and has "very high expectations" to be a "next-generation mega subculture IP."