informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Sega explains Hyenas was "good" months after scrapping the online shooter

"Although the game itself was good, we decided to cancel the development of Hyenas."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 29, 2023
A group of thieves battling it out in Hyenas
Image via Sega / Creative Assembly

Sega recently canceled Creative Assembly's online shooter Hyenas and commenced layoffs at the UK studio, but has now stated the "game itself was good."

Opining on its restructuring plans during its (now translated) Q2 results presentation, the Japanese publisher suggested the now-scrapped project wasn't necessarily in a bad place, but claims it lacked the credentials for long-term success.

"To put it simply, Creative Assembly was good at offline games in the RTS genre, but they took on the challenge of developing Hyenas, an online game in the FPS genre," wrote the studio.

"However, although the game itself was good, we decided to cancel the development of Hyenas because we did not think it would reach a quality that would satisfy our users when we considered whether we could really operate this as a competitive online game for a long period of time."

Hyenas was canceled at the end of September, just over a year after it was announced. The project was pitched as a hero-based extraction shooter, but was abruptly axed just two weeks after concluding a closed beta test on PC.

At the time, Sega indicated the project was scrapped as part of a wider initiative focused on improving profitability. The company later confirmed it would be laying off workers at developer Creative Assembly.

The Hyenas maker said developers "poured their hearts" into the project for years and explained that accepting the cancellation hadn't been easy. "We are so sorry to announce the end of Hyenas' development before we were ever able to bring our full vision to you," it added in a statement.

Sega is currently consulting with Creative Assembly employees as it works to reduce the studio's headcount. The company has also confirmed it chose to cancel the development of other unannounced titles alongside Hyenas.

Production

Latest Jobs

California State University, Chico

Chico, CA, USA
11.14.23
Assistant or Associate Professor Position Department of Computer Animation and Game Development

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
11.14.23
Clinical Assistant Professor in Game Development

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more