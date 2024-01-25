Along with the cuts at Microsoft today, Kotaku revealed Polish studio Reikon Games laid off most of its staff earlier this week.

The studio, which released the 2017 cyberpunk shooter Ruiner, is said to have laid off 60-70 people (or 80 percent) on January 23. Sources told the outlet these reductions were "sudden and shocking."

"Like many others affected by a mass layoff, I find myself in a new chapter after parting ways with the fantastic team at Reikon Games," wrote ex-artist David-Moïse Dos Santos Nascimento.

"Sadly the adventures in Reikon have come to a end and I have to look for new opportunities," added fellow artist Johan Lind.

Reikon started teasing a new game late last year. Codenamed Final Form, it's to be published under Plaion's Prime Matter arm, which was consolidated into Deep Silver mid-2023.

However, the status of Final Form in the wake of these layoffs is unclear. Game Developer has reached out to Reikon for comment and will update this story when a response is given.