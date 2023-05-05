informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Report: "Small" layoffs at Plaion as it retires Deep Silver and other publishers

Going forward, Plaion is looking to "simplify" its games publishing business and consolidate three of its publishing labels into one whole banner.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 05, 2023
Key art for Volition's Saints Row 2022, featuring the rebooted Third Street Saints.

Per a new report from GamesIndustry, Plaion plans to restructure its game publishing business. A representative told the outlet that the company (formerly known as Koch Media) is undergoing a restructure as part of "simplifying our publishing operations."

Going along with that reported restructuring will be layoffs across the company. But that same representative said the number of cut jobs would be minimal and affect only "five or six" out of the 2,000 staffers at the company.

According to a slide reviewed by GamesIndustry, subsidiary labels Deep Silver, Matter and Ravenscourt will be consolidated into one entity. Going forward, games from those three publishers will go under the Plaion banner, with the alleged plan to make "fewer titles at higher quality." 

Of the three named publishers, Deep Silver is the most well known. The company has published franchises such as the Metro and Saints Row series, and more recently Dambuster's Dead Island 2. Ravenscourt publishes the family-friendly Let's Sing franchise and Road 96: Mile 0

Founded in 2021, Prime Matter is the most recent game publishing label. Future releases include Starbreeze Studios' Payday 3 and Nightdive Studios' System Shock Remake

Plaion's representative later told GamesIndustry these changes would take place over the next 12 months. And even then, the representative acknowledged that it's possible future games will release under those respective labels for "the next couple of years." 

Game Developer has reached out to Plaion for confirmation, and will update when a response is given.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.24.23
Senior UI Artist

Toronto Metropolitan University

Toronto, ON, Canada
4.25.23
Tenure Track Position in Video Game Design and Development

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
4.18.23
Senior Product Manager (Project Fantasy)

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
4.28.23
Senior Gameplay Animator
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more