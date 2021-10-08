informa
Rockstar is delisting the GTA III trilogy in favor of a remastered collection

Rockstar is remastering Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, but will be replacing their digital editions with the new versions next week.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
October 08, 2021

Rockstar has finally announced that it is indeed remastering the three versions of Grand Theft Auto that turned the series into an explosively popular phenomenon. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be remastered and collected in a new game titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

The updated versions of these three games will include graphical enhancements and “modernized gameplay enhancements.” Their arrival comes on the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3’s release. It’s unknown if the collected trilogy will still contain all the licensed music that was part of these games.

Sadly this bit of exciting remaster news comes with new headaches for video game archivists. Rockstar’s plan for this remastered “trilogy” (the first game has the number 3 in its name, is that driving anyone else bananas?) is to replace the original digital editions of these PlayStation 2-era games with this remastered collection.

That means if you want to play any of these games in their original form, you’ll need to track down a hard copy—or download them now before they’re gone.

The collected trilogy will also be released for iOS and Android in 2022.

