Microsoft integrates Ubisoft+ service with Xbox

Ubisoft's subscription service has been integrated into the Xbox ecosystem. Beginning today, players can access Ubisoft+ and its games via their Xbox consoles.

In order for it to work, Xbox users have to be subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi Access and connect their account to their Xbox profile.

Bringing Ubisoft+ to Microsoft's console comes almost a full year after it came to Sony's PlayStation 5. Like with Xbox, the integration bolters the PlayStation Plus library with a selection of titles big and small from the French developer.

As Ubisoft's strategic partnerships VP Chris Ealy mentioned, the Xbox partnership gives players access to some of the publisher's most recent premium titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

"Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players," he said.

Previously, Microsoft added Electronic Arts' EA Play service into Xbox. The biggest incentive for EA Play is that it allows subscribers to play a trial of the publisher's incoming games like Dead Space 2023 or Wild Hearts for a select number of hours. Upon trial completion, progress carries over if a player buys the game.

Ubisoft+ doesn't have those game trials, though players can access new games on the day they release. Notably, though, Microsoft hasn't bundled Ubisoft+ with its own Game Pass service, as it currently does with its Gold tier and EA Play. Meaning Ubisoft+ on Xbox by itself will cost $18/mo.