January 31, 2024
At a Glance
- Adapting a game inside of a game may create a new type of adaptation hole for the game industry's transmedia plans.
Roblox is making the jump to television through the player-created Momoguro games. Developer Baobab Studios is working with 9 Story Media Group to launch a show based on the RPG series.
As the press release highlights, it's the first Roblox game to cross mediums. It's also the first game-within-a-game to be adapted, which opens up possibilities for other game creation platforms.
Like Roblox itself, the show is reportedly aiming for a "Gen Z" demographic. It's a big audience for the creation platform, which will likely take advantage of this when the show is closer to release.
Momoguro sees players use the titular magical power to fuse creatures into powerful monsters and fight. Baobab co-founder Maureen Fan called it "Pokemon meets Voltron," a good fit for kids TV.
Baobab has recently started expanding other properties into transmedia enterprises. Its graphic novel series Intercats and VR short film Baba Yaga are both being adapted for Disney+.
Games are becoming deeper enmeshed with Hollywood, as we saw last year. Along with Momoguro, games such as Until Dawn, Among Us, and Devil May Cry are coming to TV and film in the near future.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
Phantom inspiration and the ethical auteur with Xalavier Nelson Jr.Dec 8, 2023
Designing Killer Queen: from playground experiment to modern arcade sensationOct 18, 2023
Rod Humble and King Choi illustrate the ambition of Life By YouSep 22, 2023
Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski - Game Developer Podcast ep. 34Sep 1, 2023