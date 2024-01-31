Sponsored By

Roblox game Momoguro is being adapted for TVRoblox game Momoguro is being adapted for TV

The popular creation platform is entering the transmedia space with its Baobab Studios' Momoguro RPG franchise.

Justin Carter

January 31, 2024

1 Min Read
Teaser image for the upcoming animated series Momoguro.
Image via Baobab Studios/9 Story Media Group.

At a Glance

  • Adapting a game inside of a game may create a new type of adaptation hole for the game industry's transmedia plans.

Roblox is making the jump to television through the player-created Momoguro games. Developer Baobab Studios is working with 9 Story Media Group to launch a show based on the RPG series.

As the press release highlights, it's the first Roblox game to cross mediums. It's also the first game-within-a-game to be adapted, which opens up possibilities for other game creation platforms.

Like Roblox itself, the show is reportedly aiming for a "Gen Z" demographic. It's a big audience for the creation platform, which will likely take advantage of this when the show is closer to release.

Momoguro sees players use the titular magical power to fuse creatures into powerful monsters and fight. Baobab co-founder Maureen Fan called it "Pokemon meets Voltron," a good fit for kids TV.

Baobab has recently started expanding other properties into transmedia enterprises. Its graphic novel series Intercats and VR short film Baba Yaga are both being adapted for Disney+.

Games are becoming deeper enmeshed with Hollywood, as we saw last year. Along with Momoguro, games such as Until Dawn, Among Us, and Devil May Cry are coming to TV and film in the near future.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Bungie's Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
Business
Destiny 2 director Joe Blackburn is leaving BungieDestiny 2 director Joe Blackburn is leaving Bungie
byJustin Carter
Jan 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Teaser image for the upcoming animated series Momoguro.
Business
Roblox game Momoguro is being adapted for TVRoblox game Momoguro is being adapted for TV
byJustin Carter
Jan 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024