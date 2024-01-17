Sponsored By

But how will the film handle the game's many, many branching paths?

Justin Carter

January 17, 2024

Key art for Supermassive Games' Until Dawn.
Image via Supermassive Games/Sony.

  • Supermassive's 2015 interactive game is the next PlayStation exclusive Sony is bringing to theaters.

Supermassive Games' Until Dawn is Sony's next candidate to become a feature film.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the film adaptation will be helmed by Shazam director David F. Sandberg, working from a script by Gary Dauberman. Both are horror alums and worked on the Conjuring films.

Until Dawn was released in 2015 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive (and was previously planned as a PlayStation Move exclusive). Its surprise commercial success led to two PlayStation VR spinoffs.

Supermassive used the game's success to continue making interactive horror games like the Dark Pictures series and 2022's The Quarry. It's also at work on Little Nightmares 3 and The Casting of Frank Stone.

Sony has been working to get several of its PlayStation exclusives into TV and film. Along with the recent TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Sony's got adaptations for Days Gone and Gravity Rush in the works.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

