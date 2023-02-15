More late teens and twenty-somethings are playing Roblox

Users appear to be spending less on average in Roblox, although that hasn't prevented a notable uptick in revenue at developer Roblox Corporation.

As detailed in Roblox Corp's fiscal report for the full-year ended December 2022, revenue increased by 16 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion.

That's despite average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) falling by 14 percent year-on-year to $51.29. For context, Roblox uses ABPDAU as a way to understand how it's monetizing across all of its users through the sale of virtual currency and subscriptions.

Engagement increased by 19 percent year-on-year, with the platform holding the attention of its community for a 49.3 billion hours across the entire year.

The number of average daily active users (DAUs) also rose by 19 percent year-on-year to 58.8 million. By comparison, Roblox boasted 49.5 million DAUs at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The adults are talking (and spending)

Elaborating on those metrics in a letter to shareholders, Roblox Corp indicated that more players in their late teens and early 20s have started taking an interest in the platform, and have crucially also been splashing more cash. The company didn't, however, offer an explanation as to why that's the case.

"Digging deeper into Q4, year-over-year growth in DAUs was healthy in all regions, especially Europe (+24%), APAC (+21%), and US/Canada (+19%). We also demonstrated year-over-year growth across all age groups with the highest growth among 17-24 year olds (+31%) who accounted for 22 percent of all DAUs in the quarter," wrote the company.

"Similarly, Q4 2022 bookings grew quickly around the world and across age demographics. Bookings growth year-over-year was 19 percent in the US/Canada, 19 percent in APAC, and 12 percent in Europe. Bookings growth among older users was particularly high with 17 to 24 year-olds growing 34 percent year-over-year and accounting for 22 percent of bookings in the quarter."

Detailing its plans for the future, Roblox said it will continue to invest "intelligently" to innovate and grow, and noted that payments to its developer community increased "substantially" over the past 12 months.

It also reiterated that it will stop providing monthly metrics data to shareholders later this year, noting that the "month to month variability in our results is often more volatile than quarterly results and thus drives more short-term market reactions." The company will continue to share data and metrics in its quarterly fiscal reports.

