Resident Evil Village has sold more than 8 million copies in just over two years, according to developer Capcom.

The survival horror title, which is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, launched in May 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

The Resident Evil franchise appears to be primed for more success, with the series recently helping Capcom deliver record net sales and profits.

Resident Evil sales

Resident Evil 4 (Remake) has sold almost 4 million units since launching in March this year, while Resident Evil 2 (Remake) eclipsed 10 million sales in July 2022.

With its key franchises seemingly in good health–Monster Hunter was also highlighted in the company's latest fiscal report–Capcom believes it'll soon be capable of achieving 100 million annual unit sales, but hasn't said exactly when it expects that ambitious target to become a reality.

Village isn't the only Capcom title to have crossed a major milestone this week. Street Fighter 6, which only debuted on June 2, has already sold over 1 million copies worldwide.

Earlier this year, Capcom said it expects the fighting title to achieve lifetime sales of 10 million units.

