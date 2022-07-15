The Resident Evil 2 remake has sold over 10 million units worldwide, according to developer Capcom.

The reimagining of the 1998 classic horror title launched in 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It was eventually brought to other platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Amazon Luna in June 2022.

The title had sold 5 million units as of December 2019, meaning another 5 million copies have been sold in the years since.

The long-running Resident Evil series remains hugely important for Capcom, and in June 2020 became the first franchise in the company's history to surpass 100 million cumulative worldwide sales.

The Japanese developer's latest fiscal report showed that Resident Evil -- along with other series such as Monster Hunter -- are still driving profits.

The most recent entry in the franchise, Resident Evil Village, sold over 6 million copies to help the company deliver record net sales, profits, and video game unit sales during the full-year ended March 31, 2022.

With its business in good health, Capcom recently chose to increase the base salary of staff in Japan by 30 percent and laid out plans to reorganise its HR department to create a " more comfortable" workplace.

"Beginning with the 2022 fiscal year, Capcom will partially revise its compensation system. This will consist of an average base salary increase of 30 percent (includes the portion for pay raises) and the introduction of a bonus system more closely linked to the company’s business performance," wrote the company on its investor relations site at the time.

"Further, Capcom will continue to enhance its employee performance review and training systems going forward."

