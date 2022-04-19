informa
Report: Sega rebooting Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio for "SuperGame" project

The company has previously indicated SuperGame will incorporate new technologies such as NFTs.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 19, 2022
Crazy_Taxi.png

Sega could be about to reboot Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as part of its SuperGame project, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The Japanese publisher recently outlined plans to create a "SuperGame" comprising multiple titles that cross over and leverage a "comprehensive range of technologies."

Notably, Sega explained that NFTs and cloud technology could also become a part of its SuperGame project.

According to Bloomberg, Sega will create "big-budget reboots" of Dreamcast titles including Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as it seeks to follow in the footsteps of projects like Fortnite and establish recurring revenue sources and thriving online communities around its software catalog. 

Sega claims its SuperGame project will "go beyond the traditional framework of games." On the subject of NFTs specifically, however, the company has previously stated it would scrap plans to leverage the speculative tech if it isn't able to "mitigate the negative elements."

