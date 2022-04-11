Sega indicates NFTs could be used to realize "SuperGame" ambitions

Sega could leverage NFTs and cloud technology to realize what it describes as its "SuperGame" project.

As reported by VGC, the company is currently working on a five-year strategy called "creation of SuperGame," and thanks to a recent interview on Sega Japan's recruitment website with executive VP Shuji Utsumi, we now know a bit more about what that nebulous project might look like.

According to the interview, Sega has defined SuperGame as the "development of triple-A titles that cross over Sega's comprehensive range of technologies."

The company said it still intends to realize that vision within five years, and explained that "several titles are being development within the framework of SuperGame."

Utsumi noted that while each SuperGame project will vary, they will all attempt to "go beyond the traditional framework of games."

What does that mean, exactly? According to Sega producer Masayoshi Kikuchi, who also took part in the interview, the company might look to integrate cloud technology and NFTs into its SuperGame framework.

"Gaming has a history of expansion through the connection of various cultures and technologies. For example, social networking and game video viewing are recent examples," commented Kikuchi.

"It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFT. We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other."

The latest remarks come a few month after Sega announced it would be getting into NFTs, although it failed to mention precisely how it would attempt to leverage the tech.

Shortly after, Sega suggested it would scrap its NFT plans if it wasn't able to "mitigate the negative elements" and allay player concerns. At the time of writing, however, it seems like the Japanese publisher is still intent on exploring the space.