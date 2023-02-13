informa
Report: EA to sign $588 million licensing deal with the Premier League

The deal will ensure EA has exclusive rights to the league's electronic game license.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 13, 2023
The Premier League logo

EA is reportedly close to signing a £488 million ($588.6 million) licensing deal with the Premier League so it can retain its exclusive electronic game license.

According to Sky News, the deal will run for six years and would allow EA to include Premier League teams–including major clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea–in video games such as upcoming FIFA rebrand, EA Sports FC.

The news comes after EA announced it would be cutting ties with FIFA after almost three decades, meaning the U.S. publisher's long-running soccer franchise, FIFA, will be relaunched and rebranded as EA Sports FC. FIFA 23, which arrived last year, will be the last title in the series.

EA's new deal with the Premier League could bolster the league to the tune of £80 million each year, according to one club executive, and would ensure EA retains its position as the league's lead partner. The extension is reportedly worth more than double that of the existing deal between the two parties.

The Premier League declined to comment on the news when approached by Sky. Game Developer has reached out to EA for more information.

