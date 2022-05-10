EA has confirmed it will rebrand FIFA as EA Sports FC in 2023.

Last year, the company said it was exploring the idea of dropping the FIFA moniker from its popular soccer sim after almost three decades and would be "reviewing" its naming rights agreement with FIFA.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson was also reportedly skeptical of permanently tying the franchise the the FIFA brand, and according to VGC told staff at an internal meeting that the licensing deal might actually be holding the series back.

"Our players want us to expand into the digital ecosystem more broadly [...] our fans are telling us they want us to go and participate in that space. Our FIFA licence has actually precluded us from doing a lot of this stuff," Andrew reportedly told staff this year.

Now, EA has committed to ditching the FIFA name and claims the pivot will launch an "exciting new era" for the series.

"Next year, EA Sports FC will become the future of football from EA Sports. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world," reads a blog post.

"Everything you love about our games will be part of EA Sports FC -- the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there."

The publisher also reassured players that its licensing portfolio of players, teams, stadiums, and leagues will still feature moving forward, but said the new "independent platform" will bring fresh opportunities to "innovate, create, and evolve."



"We’re dedicated to meaningfully reinvesting in the sport, and we’re excited to work with a large and increasing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity and immersion to a global community of fans. I look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months," continued the company.

The changing of the guard means that FIFA 23, which is due to launch later this year, will be the last entry in the series to bear that name before EA Sports FC steps onto the pitch.