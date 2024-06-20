Sponsored By

Report: Apple focusing on making cheaper Vision Pro over high-end iteration

Much like how it develops phones, Apple is looking at creating a second, cheaper version of its Vision Pro headset, albeit with reduced features.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 20, 2024

Screenshot of the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Image via Apple.

According to The Information (and spotted by Ars Technica), Apple is already looking at getting a cheaper version of its $3,500 Vision Pro headset out the door.

A lighter, more affordable iteration of the augmented reality device (which released in February) is such high priority, development on its more high-end successor was halted. This reduced Vision Pro is being eyeballed at a reported price point of around $1,600.

It sounds like a steal, but there'd be some tradeoffs: namely, less cameras and speakers. The outlet further claimed the tech giant hoped to release it alongside the original Pro (like it does with phones), but it's now set to arrive before the end of 2025.

Pricing always matters when it comes to tech, but especially so for mixed reality headsets. Meta has played around with the cost for its Quest headsets several times in recent years, while the PlayStation VR2 has stayed at $550 since its early 2023 launch.

The original Vision Pro is due to release in China, Japan, and other European countries later in June. Reportedly, Apple made 500,000 units and is not looking to make a "significant" amount of more even with its arrival into those new territories.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

