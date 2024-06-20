Report: Apple focusing on making cheaper Vision Pro over high-end iteration

According to The Information (and spotted by Ars Technica), Apple is already looking at getting a cheaper version of its $3,500 Vision Pro headset out the door.

A lighter, more affordable iteration of the augmented reality device (which released in February) is such high priority, development on its more high-end successor was halted. This reduced Vision Pro is being eyeballed at a reported price point of around $1,600.

It sounds like a steal, but there'd be some tradeoffs: namely, less cameras and speakers. The outlet further claimed the tech giant hoped to release it alongside the original Pro (like it does with phones), but it's now set to arrive before the end of 2025.

Pricing always matters when it comes to tech, but especially so for mixed reality headsets. Meta has played around with the cost for its Quest headsets several times in recent years, while the PlayStation VR2 has stayed at $550 since its early 2023 launch.

The original Vision Pro is due to release in China, Japan, and other European countries later in June. Reportedly, Apple made 500,000 units and is not looking to make a "significant" amount of more even with its arrival into those new territories.