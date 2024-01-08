Apple will officially enter the mixed-reality market in February when its Apple Vision Pro headset arrives in stores.

The standard 256GB model will be available starting at $3,499 on February 2, 2024. Pre-orders will begin on January 19.

Apple claims that date will usher in the "era of spatial computing" and is touting its headset as a "revolutionary" device that will transform how people work, collaborate, connect, and enjoy entertainment–and yes, that apparently includes how they game.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Apple boss Tim Cook in a press release. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

Apple has pursued a slower and more considered strategy in VR, opting to wait on the sidelines instead of following HTC, Windows, and Meta into the bubbling arms race. Rumors about the company dipping into the market have swirled since 2016, when the Cupertino giant hired a big-name VR/AR researcher Doug Bowman, but despite those rumblings the Vision Pro was only unveiled last year.



Apple believes the Vision Pro can make games more engaging by altering reality

Where video games are concerned, Apple says the headset will "offer unique and engaging gameplay experiences" by transforming reality itself. The device will support a myriad of App Store titles including more than 250 experiences currently hosted on the company's Apple Arcade subscription service.

"Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers," said Apple which explained that other spatial titles like Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja will offer a more immersive, reality-changing experience.

Apple announced the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 and explained the headset is capable of alternating between AR and VR options with the flick of a switch. It will also support third-party controllers including the PlayStation DualSense gamepad, allowing users with a penchant for play to leverage more familiar control schemes.

Shortly after the headset debuted, Unity opened a beta program for visionOS development so interested developers could get to grips with the tools needed to create "spatial computing experiences."

Check out the Apple website for more details on the Vision Pro launch.

