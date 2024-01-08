Sponsored By

The Apple Vision Pro is arriving in FebruaryThe Apple Vision Pro is arriving in February

Anybody eager to part with $3,499 can help Apple usher in the "era of spatial computing."

Chris Kerr

January 8, 2024

2 Min Read
The Apple Vision Pro headset on a white background
Image via Apple

Apple will officially enter the mixed-reality market in February when its Apple Vision Pro headset arrives in stores.

The standard 256GB model will be available starting at $3,499 on February 2, 2024. Pre-orders will begin on January 19.

Apple claims that date will usher in the "era of spatial computing" and is touting its headset as a "revolutionary" device that will transform how people work, collaborate, connect, and enjoy entertainment–and yes, that apparently includes how they game.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Apple boss Tim Cook in a press release. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

Apple has pursued a slower and more considered strategy in VR, opting to wait on the sidelines instead of following HTC, Windows, and Meta into the bubbling arms race. Rumors about the company dipping into the market have swirled since 2016, when the Cupertino giant hired a big-name VR/AR researcher Doug Bowman, but despite those rumblings the Vision Pro was only unveiled last year.

Apple believes the Vision Pro can make games more engaging by altering reality

Where video games are concerned, Apple says the headset will "offer unique and engaging gameplay experiences" by transforming reality itself. The device will support a myriad of App Store titles including more than 250 experiences currently hosted on the company's Apple Arcade subscription service.

"Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers," said Apple which explained that other spatial titles like Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja will offer a more immersive, reality-changing experience.

Apple announced the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 and explained the headset is capable of alternating between AR and VR options with the flick of a switch. It will also support third-party controllers including the PlayStation DualSense gamepad, allowing users with a penchant for play to leverage more familiar control schemes.

Shortly after the headset debuted, Unity opened a beta program for visionOS development so interested developers could get to grips with the tools needed to create "spatial computing experiences."

Check out the Apple website for more details on the Vision Pro launch.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Player-made pirates from Rare's Sea of Thieves.
Business
Report: Microsoft may release Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and SwitchReport: Microsoft may release Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and Switch
byJustin Carter
Jan 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for game publisher Activision Blizzard.
Business
Ex-exec sues Activision Blizzard for "old white guy" discriminationActivision Blizzard sued for "old white guy" discrimination
byJustin Carter
Jan 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023