PlayStation wants Ghost of Yōtei to take the franchise beyond games

PlayStation has its eye on the transmedia ball once again, and hopes Ghost of Yōtei can lead to a larger Ghost universe.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 25, 2024

Atsu in 2025's Ghost of Yōtei.
Image via Sucker Punch/PlayStation.

During yesterday's State of Play event, PlayStation and Sucker Punch formally announced Ghost of Yōtei. While the 2025 title is a sequel to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, it is also being looked at as the start of a new franchise in the making.

Per the New York Times, Yōtei is considered the "linchpin" of a larger transmedia venture. Spinoffs are reportedly in discussion, provided the game does well, in addition to the previously announced Ghost of Tsushima movie.

The aim is to position the Ghost series alongside other PlayStation's other triple-A franchises like God of War and Horizon. Both games have (or in the latter's case, had) shows in development for streamers.

PlayStation has never been shy about its transmedia dreams, but the Times' report makes this the most direct it's been about those ambitions.

All aboard the adaptation train

In recent years, bringing games to other mediums has paid off extremely well: The Last of Us' show and the Super Mario movie were critical or commercial successes and have managed to win some awards (and more seasons or movies) for their troubles.

It can also point players to the games themselves: Prime Video's Fallout show greatly renewed players' interest in the games, particularly Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. A similar event occurred with The Last of Us and its 2023 remake.

Herman Hulst, Sony's chief executive for studio business, told the Times its adaptation push is spurred by how audiences flocked to that remake, something it wants for all of its key franchises.

"From a business perspective, it just makes sense," said Hulst. "When a television series or movie comes out, people are inspired to play again or make friends to play."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

