Nintendo says The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned an estimated $1.35 billion dollars at the box office.

The company shared the milestone during its latest fiscal report and said the movie has attracted 168.1 million viewers.

Notably, Nintendo claims the movie has delivered the highest ever box office return for an original film based on a video game, and the second-highest for an animated film.

"This film has been well received by audiences of all ages in theaters, not only in Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia, which are the main markets for our dedicated video game platform business, but also in South America and Asia. This is helping us build a lasting affection for our Super Mario IP around the world," said Nintendo.

The company said the movie has also provided a shot in the arm to Mario-related games and smart devices apps, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

"By expanding Nintendo IP in areas outside the dedicated video game platform we create new opportunities for consumers to encounter Nintendo IP, and this invigorates our overall business," continued Nintendo. "Based on the various effects that we have confirmed through the release of this movie, we will continue our efforts towards visual content-related initiatives."



Earlier this year, Nintendo said The Super Mario Bros. Movie had become a "powerful touch point" and had the ability to turn people who'd never played games before into fans of Mario and Nintendo.