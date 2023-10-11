PlayStation 5's cloud streaming arrives later this month

PlayStation Plus' Premium subscribers will get access to cloud streaming by the end of October.

The feature, first reported in June, is expected to hit Japan next week on October 17, followed by Europe on October 23. And for North America, Sony is aiming to release it on October 30. Other regions that will have cloud streaming include Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

Supported PlayStation 5 games in PlayStation Plus' game catalog (and some games Premium members already own) will be able to be streamed. Along with those games' specific DLC, it'll be possible to stream game trials.

"Without having to download a game, players can access PS5 game streaming with their PlayStation Plus Premium membership," wrote Sony. "We hope players will enjoy this new PS5 streaming feature that will be automatically added to their PlayStation Plus Premium membership."

The Premium tier is the highest priced of the three memberships and as of this past September, had its yearly cost go up from $120 to $160. With the incoming arrival of new PS5 models expected to hit weeks after cloud streaming does, Sony is working hard to entice (or refresh) new audiences into the console's player base.

Console makers are ready to include the cloud in their plans

As PlayStation is taking its first steps into the cloud game scene, Xbox has been gradually making the market a key part of its ecosystem in recent years. As an extension of Xbox Game Pass, it's available through various means (like Meta Quest and Bing) and is playable on multiple devices, including third-party handhelds.

In late June, then-Sony Interactive president Jim Ryan said during the Microsoft/FTC trial that he believed the cloud game market would truly take off by 2025. Sony may be late in comparison to Xbox, but it still has plenty of time to take advantage of the cloud game market, and help define what it'll be in the future.

The next PlayStation may be some years away, but cloud streaming will likely be a part of whatever the final version of the PlayStation 6 ends up being by then.

The full list of regions (and features) that will gain PS5 cloud streaming through PlayStation Plus can be found here.