Xbox brings its cloud gaming service to Meta Quest in December

Xbox's cloud gaming service takes its first step into VR just in time for the holidays.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 27, 2023
Screenshot of Xbox hardware to market Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Meta Quest Store is getting Xbox Cloud Gaming, over full year after it was originally announced. Come December, Microsoft cloud platform will allow for owners of Meta Quest headsets to play Xbox games in VR. 

Meta revealed the news during its Connect event, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg adding the service would be built into Quest headsets, including the Meta Quest 3 releasing on October 10. Xbox Cloud is part of Game Pass, but it's currently unclear if Quest owners will need to be a subscriber to play cloud games. 

Last year, Meta touted that players would be able to connect their Xbox controllers to their Quest headsets. Playing games like Halo Infinite and Starfield "on a massive 2D screen [is] like having a private movie theater available at all times."

With how inconsistent the VR market can be for new headsets, and how pricey they tend to be, Microsoft gets to try its hand in the space without risking millions on a device that could end up a total loss.

Right now, the Quest is the only VR device with integration for Xbox's cloud game platform, but that may change in the near future. It's already accessible through other means such as TVs and handhelds, so barring an exclusivity agreement, an expansion to other VR devices seems likely. 

Not to mention, it furthers Microsoft's overall plans for Xbox, which includes creating a larger global ecosystem which include the cloud in different capacities.

