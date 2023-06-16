informa
Playdigious appoints Don't Nod exec Abrial da Costa as new CEO

Starting in July, da Costa will lead Playdigious as the studio's founders move on to other roles within the company.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 16, 2023
Photograph of Don't Nod CBO Abrial da Costa.

French publisher Playdigious has found its new CEO, and his name is Abrial da Costa. Starting July 3, da Costa will replace the company's current CEO (and co-founder) Xavier Liard.

da Costa will be leaving his current job as chief business officer for Tell Me Why and Jusant developer Don't Nod, a position he's had since 2014. In the press release, he said he was "proud to be joining [Playdigious' parent company] Fragbite Group and taking over as CEO of Playdigious to start a new adventure in my career." 

"I am really looking forward to taking the Company to the next level and contribute to Fragbite Group's growth.”

Playdigious moves

After July 3, Liard will take a part-time role as Playdigious' senior strategy advisor. His fellow co-founder, Romain Tisserland, will transition to being head of the developer's new department for research and development.

The change to Playdigious' executive team comes days after the publisher launched its own banner for indie publisher. Its Playdigious Originals label was made with the aim of helping smaller developers "showcase their creativity," and one of its first titles will be Ritual Studios' Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson.

