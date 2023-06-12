informa
Playdigious launches indie publishing arm Playdigious Originals

The new label's debut title will be a turn-based musical adventure called Fretless.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 12, 2023
A screenshot from Fretless showing the title's villain

French publisher Playdigious has launched a new indie publishing arm called Playdigious Originals.

The company said it wants to help indie developers "showcase their creativity," and will hopefully surface more "unique and innovative" experiences.

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson will be one of the first games to be published under the Playdigious Originals banner. The title is being developed by Ritual Studios and is billed as a "pixel-art journey set in the vibrant and diverse musical rock world."

The project is inspired by musician and content creator Rob Scallon and will feature turn-based combat and deck-building mechanics. It's currently slated to launch in 2024.

Playdigious has plenty of pedigree when it comes to working with indie creators, having previously been involved with notable projects including Dead Cells, Northgard, Spiritfarer, and Little Nightmares.

MobileConsolePC

