informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Offworld Industries acquires WWII shooter Post Scriptum

Post Scriptum began life as a mod for Offworld's tactical military shooter Squad.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 21, 2023
A screenshot for Post Scriptum showing a rural battlefield
Image via Steam

Canadian studio Offworld Industries has acquired tactical WWII shooter Post Scriptum from developer Periscope Games for an undisclosed fee.

The deal represents something of a full circle moment for both companies, with Post Scriptum starting life as a mod for Offworld's tactical military shooter Squad before eventually launching as a standalone title.

Offworld initially worked with developer Periscope to publish Post Scriptum but will now take charge of the franchise.

The studio intends to collaborate with Post Scriptum modding team Mercury Arts to continue supporting the shooter with a focus on expanding the player community and re-establishing it as the "premier WWII tactical FPS."

Offworld itself was founded in 2015 by a group of modders seeking to create a full-game version of the Project Reality mod. Since then, the studio has expanded to over 150 team members and has worked on games such as Starship Troopers: Extermination, Squad, and Beyond the Wire.

Squad, the shooter that spawned Post Scriptum, has sold over 4 million units to-date.

That success hasn't gone unnoticed. In March 2022, Chinese tech giant Tencent acquired a minority stake in Offworld, enabling the company to "build upon the live services of its successful first-person shooter titles."

A few weeks later, Offworld acquired Beyond the Wire developer Redstone Interactive and described the move as a "natural evolution" of the pair's publishing partnership.

PC

Latest Jobs

California State University, Chico

Chico, CA, USA
11.14.23
Assistant or Associate Professor Position Department of Computer Animation and Game Development

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
11.14.23
Clinical Assistant Professor in Game Development

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more