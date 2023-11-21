Offworld Industries acquires WWII shooter Post Scriptum

Canadian studio Offworld Industries has acquired tactical WWII shooter Post Scriptum from developer Periscope Games for an undisclosed fee.

The deal represents something of a full circle moment for both companies, with Post Scriptum starting life as a mod for Offworld's tactical military shooter Squad before eventually launching as a standalone title.

Offworld initially worked with developer Periscope to publish Post Scriptum but will now take charge of the franchise.

The studio intends to collaborate with Post Scriptum modding team Mercury Arts to continue supporting the shooter with a focus on expanding the player community and re-establishing it as the "premier WWII tactical FPS."

Offworld itself was founded in 2015 by a group of modders seeking to create a full-game version of the Project Reality mod. Since then, the studio has expanded to over 150 team members and has worked on games such as Starship Troopers: Extermination, Squad, and Beyond the Wire.

Squad, the shooter that spawned Post Scriptum, has sold over 4 million units to-date.

That success hasn't gone unnoticed. In March 2022, Chinese tech giant Tencent acquired a minority stake in Offworld, enabling the company to "build upon the live services of its successful first-person shooter titles."

A few weeks later, Offworld acquired Beyond the Wire developer Redstone Interactive and described the move as a "natural evolution" of the pair's publishing partnership.