Obsidian's Grounded has grown to 15 million players

Honey, I shrunk the 15 million kids.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 09, 2022
Cover art for Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded.

Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded has reached 15 million players, according to Microsoft. The milestone comes following the game's Version 1.0 release in late September and is up from November's 13 million player mark. 

"Whether you’ve been with us from the very beginning, or have only recently taken on your first mite, we want to thank you for being a part of this impressive community," wrote Obsidian. 

The shared world adventure title entered Early Access in mid-2020 and has been developed alongside other Obsidian titles such as the recently released Pentiment and incoming The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed.

Grounded's release also made it the first game from Obsidian to be published by Xbox Game Studios following Microsoft's acquisition of the developer back in 2018. 

Even in Early Access, Grounded had no trouble getting players to become a teen shrunk down to ant size. The survival game reached gathered over 5 million players within its first six months, and reached 10 million players in Early Access earlier this year. 

Ahead of the game's Version 1.0 release, Microsoft announced in July that Grounded was being adapted into an animated TV show

We'd also like to note that our Community Editor, Holly Green, has requested someone play the game with her.

