Grounded tops 10 million players while in early access

Obsidian is targeting an official release later this year.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 11, 2022
Grounded_Header.png

Obsidian's early access survival title, Grounded, has topped 10 million players in under two years.

Taking cues from movies like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Grounded shrinks players down to the size of an ant and tosses them into a suburban backyard with one goal: survive.

Grounded launched in early access in July 2020 and is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Notably, Grounded is also included in Xbox Game Pass.

It attracted over 5 million players within six months, and has now more than doubled that total. Obsidian is targeting an official 1.0 release later this year.

