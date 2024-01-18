Sponsored By

Ninja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only releaseNinja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only release

Senua's next adventure won't be coming to discs for the foreseeable future.

Justin Carter

January 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
Image via Ninja Theory/Microsoft.

At a Glance

  • Ninja Theory is going strictly digital for Hellblade II so the game can be as the developers want it to be.

When Senua's Saga: Hellblade II releases on May 21, it'll be digital-only release.

Ninja Theory revealed its upcoming sequel will run $50 and won't have a physical release. Other big Xbox exclusives like Starfield and Halo Infinite had physical editions, making this change notable.

By going digital-only, the developer says it could make the game it wanted, "reflecting the shorter length of our story." For comparison, the original Hellblade had a physical version.

What is the future of games distribution?

Last year's Alan Wake II was similarly digital-only, with Remedy at the time saying it was preventing a price hike for physical editions. Some triple-A games make digital their one-and-only method, but most still have a disc version.

It's worth noting that Baldur's Gate 3 released first as a digital-only game last year. It's due to have a physical edition sometime in 2024, so it may be that Microsoft reverses its stance on Hellblade 2 after some time passes.

Until then, the game will be purchasable on digital for $50 or downloadable via Xbox Game Pass.

Days ago, Ubisoft's Phillippe Tremblay said game ownership may be a necessary sacrifice to bolster subscriptions. Given how vital Game Pass is to Microsoft, his belief is particularly poignant in the case of Hellblade II.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
Business
Ninja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only releaseNinja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only release
byJustin Carter
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Online.
Business
GTA Online's Rockstar editor is losing last-gen supportGTA Online's Rockstar editor is losing last-gen support
byJustin Carter
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Replacing MetroidVania
Replacing MetroidVania

Jan 18, 2024

Design
Changeable Minds
Changeable Minds

Jan 17, 2024

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024