January 18, 2024
- Ninja Theory is going strictly digital for Hellblade II so the game can be as the developers want it to be.
When Senua's Saga: Hellblade II releases on May 21, it'll be digital-only release.
Ninja Theory revealed its upcoming sequel will run $50 and won't have a physical release. Other big Xbox exclusives like Starfield and Halo Infinite had physical editions, making this change notable.
By going digital-only, the developer says it could make the game it wanted, "reflecting the shorter length of our story." For comparison, the original Hellblade had a physical version.
What is the future of games distribution?
Last year's Alan Wake II was similarly digital-only, with Remedy at the time saying it was preventing a price hike for physical editions. Some triple-A games make digital their one-and-only method, but most still have a disc version.
It's worth noting that Baldur's Gate 3 released first as a digital-only game last year. It's due to have a physical edition sometime in 2024, so it may be that Microsoft reverses its stance on Hellblade 2 after some time passes.
Until then, the game will be purchasable on digital for $50 or downloadable via Xbox Game Pass.
Days ago, Ubisoft's Phillippe Tremblay said game ownership may be a necessary sacrifice to bolster subscriptions. Given how vital Game Pass is to Microsoft, his belief is particularly poignant in the case of Hellblade II.
