Alan Wake 2 shunning physical release to avoid price hike

Remedy says Alan Wake 2 will be a digital-only release so it can keep pricing down.

The studio shared more details about the sequel following the debut of a gameplay reveal trailer that featured in last night's PlayStation Showcase, and explained there are currently no plans to release a physical version of the horror title.

It's a notable move, largely because of the rationale provided by the Finnish studio. Remedy said that targeting a digital-only release makes sense because "a large number of players have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only."

It also claims that ditching the disc "helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99."

Remedy didn't explain why Alan Wake 2 will be cheaper on PC, but it's worth noting the sequel is being published by Epic Games and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store (on PC) as a result.

In addition, the studio said it's reluctant to "ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game," pointing out "we do not think this would make for a great experience either."

There's been some sticker shock in response to companies slapping $70 RRPs on certain releases, with Nintendo launching The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at that price point in the United States, while both Microsoft and Sony have also outlined plans to do the same with a number of Xbox and PlayStation first-party titles.

Other publishers like Sega and Ubisoft have also suggested they'll soon be raising the price of "big games" to $70.