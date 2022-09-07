Netspeak Games raises $12 million to launch debut game Sunshine Days

Mobile developer Netspeak Games has raised $12 million to expand its team and fund its first game, Sunshine Days. The game is a cozy online village simulator that emphasizes online multiplayer and creative play in a shared environment.

Netspeak's current round of funding comes from Lakestar and Project A, with fellow participants including game developer Catherine Chew of Sifu publisher Kepler Interactive. Last year, Kepler raised $120 million, which has been used to bring more studios into its fold.

Sunshine Days is a cross-platform game for iOS and Android, and its art style may make some think of Nintendo's Animal Crossing. The game has been in Early Access since 2021.

The UK-based Netspeak was founded in 2019, and its staff has previously worked at big name companies such as Sony, Rockstar, and Sega Europe. CEO Callum Brighting told GamesBeat that Netspeak intends to learn from those bigger studios to ensure it can have a healthy work culture, which will then reflect its games.

“At Netspeak, we strive to get past our industry’s obsession with the latest trend or newest technology and make games which truly express the potential of our medium," said Brighting. "By being supportive, kind & continuing to prioritize our studio culture above everything else, we are now a world-class team backed by industry leading investors."

Multiple independent studios have openly discussed making health and positive collaboration as part of their overall mission statement. Last week, the newly formed Sprocket Games announced that it would feature top healthcare coverage for trans and non-binary employees.

Similarly, Jeff Gardiner, founder of new studio Something Wicked Games and former producer on Fallout 76, talked about ensuring that his studio would have a positive workplace culture.

