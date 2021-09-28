Kepler, a new publisher co-owned by devs, has raised $120 million in funding

Kepler Interactive, a global publisher co-owned and run by developers, has raised $120 million in funding.

Reuters reports that Chinese company NetEase was responsible for the investment, which will allow Kepler to expand by welcoming more partner studios into the fold and producing cross-platform content including movies and other media.

Kepler was founded by seven studios including A44, Alpha Channel, Awaceb, Ebb Software, Shapefarm, Sloclap, and Timberline, and currently has operational hubs in London and Singapore.

The publisher claimed its international team is working "exclusively on international IP," and believes its co-ownership model will create the "perfect environment for game developers to thrive."

"Kepler Interactive unifies the strength of multiple independent studios with a world-class operation, finance, and publishing arm, providing a range of services from marketing to commercial partnerships, and shared technology, all designed to support the studios' visions," said the company in a press release.

"[We offer] a unique model whereby game studio founders become co‑owners, empowering them to make key strategic decisions, including the introduction of new members to the collective, whilst being directly rewarded for the financial success of the group."

Kepler's current slate of titles includes projects like Sifu (Slowclap), Scorn (Ebb Software), Tchia (Awaceb), Tankhead (Alpha Channel), and an unannounced title from A44.

