Sponsored By

Netflix Games boss Mike Verdu is taking on a new role at the streamer

Verdu is sticking with Netflix Games but will take on a new position to champion 'innovation in game development.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 13, 2024

1 Min Read
The Netflix Games logo
Image via Netflix Games

Netflix Games is reshuffling its leadership team. The company's current VP of Games, Mike Verdu, is taking on a new role within the company that will involve "innovation in game development."

As reported by GI.biz, it's unclear what his new position will be, although he will continue to lead the company's video game business until his successor has been found.

"I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished, and excited to start a new team at Netflix on the cutting edge of game innovation," said Verdu.

"New technologies have always been key to creativity in games development and, as an entrepreneur at heart, this initiative is right in my happy place."

Former Facebook and EA exec Verdu joined Netflix in 2021 to help the streaming giant break into the video game industry. Netflix Games officially launched in November 2021 with a lightweight roster comprising five titles such as Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, and Card Blast.

It eventually expanded to 86 titles by the end of 2023, with 90 more projects in development. The company has bolstered its slate of internal studios during Verdu's tenure with the acquisitions of Spry Fox, Next Games, and Night School Studio.

Netflix subscribers can download and play titles on mobile devices including tablets, but some are also available on TVs and PC/Mac via a beta program currently being tested in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, and Germany. 

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

World of Warcraft general manager John Hight in a stream for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.
Business
World of Warcraft GM John Hight exits Blizzard after 12 yearsWorld of Warcraft GM John Hight exits Blizzard after 12 years
byJustin Carter
Jun 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for the Jackbox Party Pack.
Business
Jackbox Games to launch unified game library in JulyJackbox Games to launch unified game library in July
byJustin Carter
Jun 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Facing off at the clown convention in Part of YouFacing off at the clown convention in Part of You
byJoel Couture
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Star Wars Outlaws heroine Vess runs and guns while fighting Stormtroopers.
Design
Making Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars OutlawsMaking Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars Outlaws
byGeorge Yang
Jun 12, 2024
5 Min Read
Three fantasy characters pose before the camera.
Design
Dragon Age: The Veilguard sees BioWare refocus on companionsDragon Age: The Veilguard sees BioWare refocus on companions
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 11, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe

Featured Blogs

Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles

Jun 13, 2024

Design
Call for Abstracts - Towards Sustainable Game Design: The Game Needs to Change
Call for Abstracts - Towards Sustainable Game Design: The Game Needs to Change

Jun 12, 2024

Marketing
Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024
Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024

Jun 11, 2024

Game Developer Essentials

Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent