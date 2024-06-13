Netflix Games boss Mike Verdu is taking on a new role at the streamer

Netflix Games is reshuffling its leadership team. The company's current VP of Games, Mike Verdu, is taking on a new role within the company that will involve "innovation in game development."

As reported by GI.biz, it's unclear what his new position will be, although he will continue to lead the company's video game business until his successor has been found.

"I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished, and excited to start a new team at Netflix on the cutting edge of game innovation," said Verdu.

"New technologies have always been key to creativity in games development and, as an entrepreneur at heart, this initiative is right in my happy place."

Former Facebook and EA exec Verdu joined Netflix in 2021 to help the streaming giant break into the video game industry. Netflix Games officially launched in November 2021 with a lightweight roster comprising five titles such as Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, and Card Blast.

It eventually expanded to 86 titles by the end of 2023, with 90 more projects in development. The company has bolstered its slate of internal studios during Verdu's tenure with the acquisitions of Spry Fox, Next Games, and Night School Studio.

Netflix subscribers can download and play titles on mobile devices including tablets, but some are also available on TVs and PC/Mac via a beta program currently being tested in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, and Germany.