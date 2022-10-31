informa
News

Netflix acquires Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox

Spry Fox is now Netflix's sixth internal game development studio, and the third developer the streamer has acquired during 2022.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 31, 2022
Logo for Netflix Games.

Netflix announced that it's acquired developer Spry Fox for an undisclosed fee. This acquisition marks the streaming service's sixth internal game developer, and comes nearly a full year after Netflix began to launch games on its platform. 

"Our games journey has only just begun, but I’m proud of the foundational work we’ve been doing to build out our in-house creative capacity so that we can deliver the best possible games experience...to our members as part of their membership," added Netflix Games VP Amir Rahimi. 

Spry Fox was founded in 2010, and is the studio responsible for that year's freemium title Triple Town, and the 2014 roguelike Road Not Taken. The studio rose to prominence with its mobile word games, Alphabear and Alphabear 2

Last year, it released Cozy Grovejust one of many cozy games that has captured audiences since the genre first bloomed during the pandemic. 

"We are all excited about joining Netflix as an in-house game studio and building amazing games together," added Spry Fox co-founder Daniel Cook. 

As far as games are concerned, Netflix has split its time in 2022 by acquiring studios (such as Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment) or forming wholly new studios (in California or Helsinki). 

In 2021, Epic Games announced it would be publishing Spry Fox's upcoming "nonviolent" multiplayer game. It's unknown how Netflix's merger affects the developer's pre-existing deal with Epic. 

Mobile

