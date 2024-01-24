Sponsored By

Mobile dev Talofa Games raises $6.3 million to make more fitness gamesMobile dev Talofa Games raises $6.3 million to make more fitness games

The exercise-focused developer wants to put more fitness games out into the world for mobile audiences.

Justin Carter

January 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Splash art for Talofa Games' Run Legends.
Image via Talofa Games.

At a Glance

  • Talofa aims to use the newly gotten seed money to build upon its debut game, Run Legends, and create other "games for good."

Talofa Games, creator of the multiplayer exercise game Run Legends, has netted $6.3 million in seed funding.

Per VentureBeat, the US studio will use that money to support the game and create more mobile exercise titles. Run Legends recently launched its 1.0 version.

Venture firm Chamaeleon led the funding round, joined by 1Up Ventures, Insight Partners, and Basis Set.

Speaking to Run Mobile, Talofa founder Jenny Xu revealed the game's beta grew from 10,000 to 370,000 players. During that beta period, it hit a peak concurrent count of 55,000 players.

Similar to Zombies, Run!, the Android and iOS title gamifies exercise. Players competitively walk or run with their friends, and as Xu tells it, players found themselves losing weight within weeks of playing.

"Fitness and gaming do not need to be mutually exclusive," she said. "[We're] extremely proud to build a game that enables players to improve their health while having fun and playing with friends."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Owlcat Games' Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
Business
Owlcat Games veterans launch program for newly-started Europe, MENA devsOwlcat Games veterans launch program for newly-started Europe, MENA devs
byJustin Carter
Jan 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Composer Koji Kondo at the 2007 Game Developers Conference.
Business
Mario composer Koji Kondo to join AIAS Hall of Fame at 2024 DICE AwardsMario composer Koji Kondo to join AIAS Hall of Fame at 2024 DICE Awards
Jan 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024