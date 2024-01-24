Talofa Games, creator of the multiplayer exercise game Run Legends, has netted $6.3 million in seed funding.

Per VentureBeat, the US studio will use that money to support the game and create more mobile exercise titles. Run Legends recently launched its 1.0 version.

Venture firm Chamaeleon led the funding round, joined by 1Up Ventures, Insight Partners, and Basis Set.

Speaking to Run Mobile, Talofa founder Jenny Xu revealed the game's beta grew from 10,000 to 370,000 players. During that beta period, it hit a peak concurrent count of 55,000 players.

Similar to Zombies, Run!, the Android and iOS title gamifies exercise. Players competitively walk or run with their friends, and as Xu tells it, players found themselves losing weight within weeks of playing.

"Fitness and gaming do not need to be mutually exclusive," she said. "[We're] extremely proud to build a game that enables players to improve their health while having fun and playing with friends."