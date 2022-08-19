informa
Hiro Capital and 1Up Ventures invest $3.4 million in developer Atom Switch

With new funds for its shooter InfestStation, developer Atom Switch will focus on the quality of life for both its staff and players.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 19, 2022
Concept art from the FPS InfestStation from developer Atom Switch.

InfestStation developer Atom Switch has received an investment of $3.4 million from Hiro Capital and 1Up Ventures. 

Both venture funds have been putting their money into smaller, independent developers. Last year, Hiro Capital invested $15 million into mobile and cross-platform studios Snowprint, Happy Volcano, and Double Print Games. 1Up's portfolio also includes Double Loop, along with Splitgate developer 1047 Games. 

"Put simply, InfestStation is a game the Hiro team were desperate to play from the moment we heard the pitch," said Hiro partner Spike Laurie. "Atom Switch presented an incredibly compelling take on the cooperative survival genre. We are thrilled to be able to support them in building their vision and a games studio of the future.”

InfestStation is a PC and console FPS where players scavenge derelict spaceships. It'll be the first game from the developer, which was founded in 2013. 

Studio founder and CEO Dan Sandberg said that with the investment from Hiro and 1Up, the six-person team will avoid crunch be able to focus on quality of life for itself and its players. "This player and developer forward approach is founded on a framework of mutual respect, transparency, inclusion, accountability, and trust," wrote Sandberg. "These are things that shouldn’t be a novel concept, they should be the norm."

