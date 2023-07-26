informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Microsoft integrates Venmo into Xbox's payment system

In the US at least, Venmo is currently an Xbox exclusive payment option.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 26, 2023
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.

Xbox owners in the United States can now use Venmo. 

The popular payment method is now listed as an option on the Xbox Store to pay for games, apps, and other media. Xbox Game Pass subscriptions can also be paid for through Venmo, and split across multiple payments. That last part is particularly notable since the service recently underwent a price bump in its standard and Ultimate tiers.

Venmo's integration is part of a larger relationship between Microsoft and its parent company PayPal (which has been a payment option on Xbox for years). In the press release, PayPal noted that the new payment options "offer customers more flexible ways to pay and help increase customer loyalty."

In other parts of the world such as the UK, Spain, and Italy, the Microsoft Store in those countries will include PayPal's Pay Later support. The function allows users to pay off their purchases over the course of several weeks or months, rather than all at once. 

According to PayPal, Venmo will become a payment option for the US Microsoft Store in the coming months. 

PayPal, Venmo, why does it matter?

For the most part, paying for digital games and subscription services has been done through buying a card through a physical retailer or linking an account to PayPal. The latter option isn't exclusive to the US, but can admittedly be something of a bigger hassle compared to Venmo. 

With how Venmo gets used in the States to pay for anything from movie tickets to haircuts and social events, it makes sense to bring it to game storefronts. For consumers and developers alike, being able to split payments would be especially invaluable for either brand-new games or renewing a subscription.

At time of writing, there aren't plans to integrate Venmo with the likes of Steam or PlayStation Network. But it may be a matter of time before that changes.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
7.13.23
Design Manager

High Fidelity, Inc.

Remote
7.20.23
Game Interaction Designer

Indiana University

Bloomington, IN, USA
7.21.23
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Professor of Practice in Game Design

Shiver Entertainment

Miami, FL, USA
7.18.23
Software Engineer (C++ Only) – Console and PC Games
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more