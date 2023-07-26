Microsoft integrates Venmo into Xbox's payment system

Xbox owners in the United States can now use Venmo.

The popular payment method is now listed as an option on the Xbox Store to pay for games, apps, and other media. Xbox Game Pass subscriptions can also be paid for through Venmo, and split across multiple payments. That last part is particularly notable since the service recently underwent a price bump in its standard and Ultimate tiers.

Venmo's integration is part of a larger relationship between Microsoft and its parent company PayPal (which has been a payment option on Xbox for years). In the press release, PayPal noted that the new payment options "offer customers more flexible ways to pay and help increase customer loyalty."

In other parts of the world such as the UK, Spain, and Italy, the Microsoft Store in those countries will include PayPal's Pay Later support. The function allows users to pay off their purchases over the course of several weeks or months, rather than all at once.

According to PayPal, Venmo will become a payment option for the US Microsoft Store in the coming months.

PayPal, Venmo, why does it matter?

For the most part, paying for digital games and subscription services has been done through buying a card through a physical retailer or linking an account to PayPal. The latter option isn't exclusive to the US, but can admittedly be something of a bigger hassle compared to Venmo.

With how Venmo gets used in the States to pay for anything from movie tickets to haircuts and social events, it makes sense to bring it to game storefronts. For consumers and developers alike, being able to split payments would be especially invaluable for either brand-new games or renewing a subscription.

At time of writing, there aren't plans to integrate Venmo with the likes of Steam or PlayStation Network. But it may be a matter of time before that changes.

