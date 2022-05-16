Sony has named some of the titles that'll be available through its revamped PlayStation Plus service when it relaunches in June.

The "all-new PlayStation Plus" service will comprise three subscription tiers called Essential, Extra, and Deluxe, with the more expensive options granting access to up to 700 titles including some major first-party releases and classic games.

Sony said it's currently focused on "adding high quality titles into the PlayStation Plus service," and will include games such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Returnal, The Last of Us: Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End at launch.

The classic game catalog, meanwhile, while feature original retro offerings and remasters like Jak and Daxter, Syphon Filter, Ape Escape, Tekken 2, Worms Armageddon, Hot Shots Golf, Super Stardust Portable, and Rogue Galaxy. A number of original PlayStation 3 games including Demon's Souls, Infamous, and MotorStorm Apocalypse will also be available to stream.



According to Sony, new games will be added regularly to ensure there's "always something new to play," with the Japanese company explaining it wants the catalog to "refresh and evolve over time."

Ubisoft will also bolster the all-new PlayStation Plus lineup with the introduction of a new Ubisoft+ subscription for PlayStation Plus called Ubisoft+ Classics.

The French publisher described Ubisoft+ Classics as a "curated selection" of popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s The Division and For Honor as well as beloved classic games like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, and Far Cry 4.

Ubisoft+ Classics will be initially bundled with the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers and will be available on May 24, 2022, in Asia, June 13 in North and South America, and June 23 in Europe. Ubisoft added that it will also bring its broader Ubisoft+ subscription to the PlayStation platform "in the future."

You can can find out more about the expanded PlayStation Plus catalog over on the PlayStation Blog.