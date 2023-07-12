The newest update for Media Molecule's Dreams makes it so that player-made content can be used outside the creation platform.

In its blog, the developer highlighted a change to its Content Usage Terms, which now "allows for music, animation, films and art created in Dreams to be used for both personal and commercial use outside of the game." The change comes ahead of Media Molecule ending live support for the game starting on September 1.

With this change, players will be able to use their creations as part of their portfolio for jobs in either the game industry, or the entertainment industry as a whole. Early into the game's lifecycle, there were standout creations, and user-made content is what helped Media Molecule get highlighted in the first place thanks to LittleBigPlanet.

Beyond agreeing to the terms upon booting up Dreams again, Media Molecule stressed that players have to be sure the creations they're saving were created entirely by themselves. This includes content made by Media Molecule itself that was made and released under its official pair of Dreams accounts.

Creations also have to comply with the PlayStation Network code of conduct and the developer's own separate community guidelines.

The full list of what is and isn't allowed to be used outside of Dreams can be read here, which also includes what to do if a player sees their creation being used by someone else.