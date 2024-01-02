Sponsored By

Latest estimates show over 14,000 new titles launched on Steam in 2023Latest estimates show over 14,000 new titles launched on Steam in 2023

All signs suggest it was a record-breaking year for new releases on Steam.

Chris Kerr

January 2, 2024

2 Min Read
The Steam logo on a stylised background
Image via Valve

2023 was seemingly a record-breaking year for new releases on Steam with over 14,000 titles launching on the storefront over the last 12 months.

That's according to the latest estimates from SteamDB, which indicate that 14,531 games were released on the digital marketplace in 2023. It's a significant upswing on the previous record set during 2022, when an estimated 12,562 titles landed on Steam.

October 2023 was also the most saturated month for new releases on record, with 1,324 titles hitting the storefront during that window.

SteamDB's data suggests the number of annual Steam releases has been on a near-continuous upward trajectory since the platform opened its doors to third-party developers in 2005, with the only significant blip occurring in 2019 when the number of annual releases fell to 8,134 in 2019 from 8,900 in 2018.

A SteamDB graph that shows the number of Steam game releases by year

Some of the most popular new releases (based on SteamDB peak concurrent player estimates) include Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur's Gate 3, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Armored Core VI, and Dave the Diver.

Steam's bestsellers of 2023

Valve's own Best of 2023 rundown showed the storefront's top sellers included a mix of old and new titles, with Baldur's Gate 3, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077 all making the cut.

The company noted that the biggest new releases (as measured by gross revenue) included Cities Skylines II, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Sons of the Forest, EA Sports FC 2024, and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

As for what titles caught the eye of Steam Deck owners, Valve said the most-played titles on the platform (as measured by daily active players) included Baldur's Gate 3, Half-Life, The Witcher III, Dave the Diver, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring.

You can learn more about the spending and playing habits of Steam uses by checking out Valve's complete Best of 2023 summary.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of Warhammer co-creator Bryan Ansell.
Business
Obituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes awayObituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes away
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Killpixel's Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Business
Report: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffsReport: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffs
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023