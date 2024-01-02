2023 was seemingly a record-breaking year for new releases on Steam with over 14,000 titles launching on the storefront over the last 12 months.

That's according to the latest estimates from SteamDB, which indicate that 14,531 games were released on the digital marketplace in 2023. It's a significant upswing on the previous record set during 2022, when an estimated 12,562 titles landed on Steam.

October 2023 was also the most saturated month for new releases on record, with 1,324 titles hitting the storefront during that window.

SteamDB's data suggests the number of annual Steam releases has been on a near-continuous upward trajectory since the platform opened its doors to third-party developers in 2005, with the only significant blip occurring in 2019 when the number of annual releases fell to 8,134 in 2019 from 8,900 in 2018.

Some of the most popular new releases (based on SteamDB peak concurrent player estimates) include Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur's Gate 3, Lethal Company, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Armored Core VI, and Dave the Diver.

Steam's bestsellers of 2023

Valve's own Best of 2023 rundown showed the storefront's top sellers included a mix of old and new titles, with Baldur's Gate 3, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077 all making the cut.

The company noted that the biggest new releases (as measured by gross revenue) included Cities Skylines II, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Sons of the Forest, EA Sports FC 2024, and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

As for what titles caught the eye of Steam Deck owners, Valve said the most-played titles on the platform (as measured by daily active players) included Baldur's Gate 3, Half-Life, The Witcher III, Dave the Diver, Starfield, and Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring.

You can learn more about the spending and playing habits of Steam uses by checking out Valve's complete Best of 2023 summary.