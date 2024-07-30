Keywords subsidiary Lively Games hit with 'small' layoffs in studio restructuring

July 30, 2024
Lively Studio has laid off a "small" number of staff, according to GamesIndustry.
Sources speaking to the outlet claim these cuts were spurred by a recent review from parent company Keywords Studios. The company is streamlining "certain areas" of its business between Lively and the unaffected sibling studio Electric Square.
Mobile game industry woes this month
Even so, it's another blow to the mobile game industry. Last week, NetherRealm killed its Mortal Kombat mobile game (and team), and the summer also saw cuts at Pokémon Go co-dev Very Very Spaceship.
"This decision...was made with the long-term health of the company in mind," explained a Keywords rep to GamesIndustry. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all our employees and look forward to a bright future with continued innovation and growth."
Lively was in fact founded by ex-Electric Square staffers, and offer similar development services. The two studios have also collaborated on the mobile games Warped Kart Racers and Detonation Racing.
Separately, Electric Square assisted with development on recent games like Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Need for Speed: Unbound, and Lords of the Fallen.
