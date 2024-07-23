Sponsored By

Mobile Kombat: Onslaught is being torched by NetherRealm after one year

News of the mobile title's demise comes with reports of layoffs swirling.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Mortal Kombat: Onslaught
Image via NetherRealm

NetherRealm is shutting down mobile title Mortal Kombat: Onslaught and removing it from storefronts.

The collectible-RPG was pitched as a mobile exclusive featuring a brand new Mortal Kombat story. It only launched in October 2023 so will have survived for just over a year.

The game will officially shut down on October 21, 2024. It will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on October 7, with in-game purchases being disabled on October 8. "Players can enjoy the game until 10/21/24. It has been an honor creating this game for our Kommunity," concludes a brief statement on X.

The news is patricianly notable because it follows reports that NetherRealm and parent company Warner Bros. Games have laid off a number of mobile developers.

Last week, multiple former NetherRealm employees claimed the studio's entire mobile team had been axed and that a "ton of very talented people" were now out of work.

One person said developers tasked with supporting live titles including Mortal Kombat: Onslaught had been impacted by the cuts.

Although today's announcement doesn't overtly connect those dots, the timing is rather conspicuous. "We had live services on multiple titles such as Mortal Kombat Mobile, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat: Onslaught. I was also affected. Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator, passionate, and very creative," stated one person impacted by the cuts, writing on Linkedin.

With those rumblings gaining traction, NetherRealm issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to supporting Mortal Kombat Mobile. "NetherRealm Studios would like to assure all players and fans of our ongoing commitment to Mortal Kombat Mobile. The game will continue operations and have full support," it wrote on X. It posted a similar statement on the X account for Injustice 2 Mobile.

Game Developer reached out to Warner Bros. for comment on those layoffs reports. We have yet to hear back.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

