Report: Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm is conducting layoffs

Former employees claim the studio's mobile team has essentially been dismantled.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 18, 2024

Key artwork for Mortal Kombat
Image via NetherRealm

Multiple former NetherRealm employees have claimed the studio's entire mobile team has been laid off.

As spotted by TechRaptor, former NetherRealm QA analyst Tony Lazzara shared the news on Linkedin and claimed "a ton of very talented people were put out of work."

"We had live services on multiple titles such as Mortal Kombat Mobile, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat Onslaught. I was also affected. Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator, passionate, and very creative," they wrote.

The news was corroborated by another former QA analyst, Samantha Edward, who explained most of her colleagues on the mobile team had been made redundant.

"Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator. Every single person brings skills with them that have been honed through fast-paced, high-stress mobile development cycles," they added.

"We're all probably in shock, but a lot of us will be posting something like this today or soon. If you have any leads on a position that my wide technical skill set could be useful in, please feel free to reach out to me."

Antonio De Francesco, another former NetherRealm employee, indicated their time at the studio had come to an end but didn't specify whether they were laid off. "I am sad to share that I am looking for a new role and would greatly appreciate your support," they wrote.

"I deeply valued my time at WB/NetherRealm and am grateful to everyone who helped me grow in my career there." Game Developer has reached out to NetherRealm parent company Warner Bros. Games for more information.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. said it would need to brace for a "tough" quarter after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League underperformed. Rooster Teeth was also shut down by the media conglomerate in March.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

