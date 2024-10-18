Keywords set to acquire Halo and Exodus co-dev Certain Affinity
Certain Affinity gets a 'safety net' during the ongoing industry turmoil, while Keywords can use the developer to expand its North American presence.
October 18, 2024
Global service provider Keywords has made a play to acquire famous support studio Certain Affinity for an unknown sum.
Under the deal, Certain Affinity will "bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise...to our Create division," said Keywords CEO Bertrand Bodson. Founder and CEO Max Hoberman and president Paul Sams will still lead the developer.
"We look forward to partnering with Max, Paul, and their team over the coming years to continue to drive growth and overall business," Bodson concluded.
Hoberman's own statement noted this acquisition gives Certain Affinity help during "this most difficult time in the market." Earlier this year, the studio cut 25 roles in the first-ever layoffs of its 18-year history.
Those layoffs followed the quiet cancellation of its alleged Halo battle royale back in January. Then known as "Project Tanaka," Certain Affinity had previously teased it as a new way to play Halo, and was in the works while it co-developed Halo Infinite.
"Paul and I look forward to partnering with [Keywords] to chart a course for careful expansion of our core co-development activities, refinement of our lead development capabilities," said Hoberman. "We're thrilled to be able to provide stability and a supportive home for our team."
In the most immediate future, Certain Affinity's next project is helping with Archetype Entertainment's debut sci-fi RPG Exodus.
This marks Keywords' most recent acquisition following the purchase of fellow work-for-hire developer Wushu Studios back in August.
