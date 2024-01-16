Sponsored By

Certain Affinity and 343 Industries' open secret was a battle royale game for Halo Infinite that's now reportedly dead and gone.

Justin Carter

January 16, 2024

Spartans fleeing from an Infected in the season 5 art for Halo Infinite.
Image via 343 Industries/Microsoft.

  The alleged game would've brought Certain Affinity deeper into Halo and given Xbox an exclusive battle royale of its own.

A previously unannounced battle royale for the Halo series has been canceled. On the newest XboxEra podcast (spotted by Eurogamer), insider Shpeshal_Nick claimed the game no longer in development.

Known as Project Tatanka, it was allegedly at work by series co-studio Certain Affinity. The developer has previously done support work for several games in the series, including Halo Infinite.

While never fully confirmed, the studio previously teased it was making something to evolve Infinite in "new and exciting ways."

In 2022, the Texas developer said it would "deepen" its relationship with 343 Industries. Back then, it was already working on Infinite, and at the time, shooters were adding battle royale modes.

Last year, Bloomberg reported 343 was undergoing a studio overhaul after Infinite's troubled development. The outlet noted the unnamed battle royale may potentially "evolve in different directions."

343 previously admitted Infinite's live service foray had some early stumbles. A battle royale would've likely further complicated things, and the studio wouldn't be the first to cut bait on multiplayer projects lately.

Game Developer has reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update when a response is given.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

