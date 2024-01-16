A previously unannounced battle royale for the Halo series has been canceled. On the newest XboxEra podcast (spotted by Eurogamer), insider Shpeshal_Nick claimed the game no longer in development.

Known as Project Tatanka, it was allegedly at work by series co-studio Certain Affinity. The developer has previously done support work for several games in the series, including Halo Infinite.

While never fully confirmed, the studio previously teased it was making something to evolve Infinite in "new and exciting ways."

In 2022, the Texas developer said it would "deepen" its relationship with 343 Industries. Back then, it was already working on Infinite, and at the time, shooters were adding battle royale modes.

Last year, Bloomberg reported 343 was undergoing a studio overhaul after Infinite's troubled development. The outlet noted the unnamed battle royale may potentially "evolve in different directions."

343 previously admitted Infinite's live service foray had some early stumbles. A battle royale would've likely further complicated things, and the studio wouldn't be the first to cut bait on multiplayer projects lately.

Game Developer has reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update when a response is given.