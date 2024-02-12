Archetype Entertainment revealed it will be sharing development of its upcoming RPG Exodus with Certain Affinity. Under this deal, the latter studio is "working closely" with Archetype co-founders James Ohlen and Chad Robertson.

Exodus was revealed in December, and is eyed as a possible franchise by Wizards of the Coast. Most triple-A games are made by several studios, not just wholly new properties.

No doubt this helps lighten the load for Archetype, which is still hiring and whose current headcount is unclear. This deal also makes Certain Affinity look good in the eyes of the Dungeons & Dragons publisher.

"The value of our experienced teams joining forces adds a clear benefit to the project," wrote Robertson. "We...look forward to the unique opportunities that come from a deep partnership like this with such a veteran team.”

Certain Affinity founder Max Hoberman said the studio would "complement [Archetype's] efforts" and "add value in development across the board."

Certain Affinity is always helping studios with their games

Being a co-developer is old hat for Certain Affinity. However, its past efforts have been for multiplayer-heavy shooters like Call of Duty: Ghosts or Halo Infinite.

Among its known projects was a battle royale spinoff for Halo Infinite. Co-developed with 343 Industries, it was worked on for several years, but reportedly canceled back in January.

Meanwhile, its multiplayer project Transformers: Reactivate was given to Splash Damage. The status of the blockchain game Last Expedition (co-made with Gala Games) is currently unknown.

Likewise, it's unclear how Exodus' development will affect Certain Affinity's original property, a shooter called Project Loro.