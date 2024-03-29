Sponsored By

CEO Max Hoberman admitted the industry's current woes have hit Certain Affinity hard, from securing money for new projects to netting development deals.

March 29, 2024

Key art for Halo Infinite's Cyber Showdown 3 event.
Image via 343 Industries/Certain Affinity/Microsoft.

Halo Infinite co-developer Certain Affinity said it'll be laying off 25 members of its US-based staff.

Most of those reductions will hit the business operations teams, said CEO Max Hoberman. He notably pointed out this as being the first instance of layoffs at the studio in its 17-year existence.

Hoberman attributed the cuts to a funding shortage across the industry that's already hurt (or wholly wiped out) several studios. As a developer who often partners with others, it's been "exceptionally difficult" to get new work or find other funding.

He added the current focus is to secure severance and benefits for those affected. Certain Affinity will also make awards under its stock equity plan portable, as a way of helping ex-staff "benefit from the company's success in the future."

What's next for Certain Affinity?

Earlier this year, Certain Affinity was revealed to be a co-developer on Archetype Entertainment's sci-fi RPG Exodus. In the past, it's done multiplayer work on Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Ghosts.

In January, it was reported that Certain Affinity's long-rumored battle royale spinoff for Infinite was fully canceled. That project would've "deepened" its relationship with 343 Industries, which has overhauled Halo Infinite since its 2021 launch.

Exodus is the studio's current project, and it's presently unclear what else it has on the docket, considering the industry's current state.

