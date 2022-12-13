Keywords buys integrated PR and communications agency LabCom

Keywords Studios has acquired integrated PR and communications agency, LabCom, for an undisclosed fee.

The Irish game service provider said the move will allow it broaden its reach in PR and communications, and supports its strategy of "building out a complete market offering for our clients."

Founded in 2005 by Marco Giannatiempo, LabCom currently boasts a 16-strong team and has worked with major companies including Riot Games, Konami, and Bethesda.

The company largely focused on the video game sector in Italy, and will continue to be led by Giannatiempo under the Keywords banner.

"LabCom has always aimed to deliver constant growth over time and to broaden our customer service offering to further support our customers, enabling them to take advantage of new opportunities to promote their products," said the LabCom founder in a press release. "We are very excited by this important agreement and believe it will allow us to achieve excellent results in the coming years in Europe and beyond."

Keywords has been busy during the latter months of 2022, having recently acquired digital support platform Helpshift for $75 million. Prior to that, it opened new studios in Brisbane and Adelaide to continue its expansion in Australia.