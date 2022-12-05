Irish game service provider Keywords Studios has agreed to acquire digital support platform Helpshift in a deal that could be worth up to $75 million.

According to MarketWatch, the deal will see Keywords pay $60 million upfront and another $15 million in cash and shares when specific conditions are met.

Headquarterd in San Francisco, Helpshift has developed a customer support automation tool used by major game companies including Supercell, Tencent, and Zynga.

The platform allows clients to manage and resolve customer support issues in real-time through a mobile app, and according to Keywords will enable it to "cover the full spectrum of support needs and service levels within immersive channels like mobile apps, social platforms, gaming consoles, and XR experiences."

Keywords said Helpshift will be integrated with its existing Player Support business and will be enhanced and supported by its Katan AI studio, which will work to expand the number of languages supported in-app by the Helpshift platform.

"Keywords will create a market leading customer support platform. It will leverage Helpshift’s technology for an efficient consumer experience whilst enabling a team of 2,000 experienced player support agents to provide higher value interactions, and together, creates an [unrivaled] offering for customers," reads a press release.

Keywords has made a number of significant moves in 2022, opening new studios in Brisbane and Adelaide to bolster its presence in Australia and acquiring Age of Empires: Definitive Edition developer Forgotten Empires for $32.5 million.