Keywords acquires PR agency FortySeven to expand marketing business

Keywords Studios has acquired video game PR agency FortySeven Communications for an undisclosed fee.

Based in the United States, FortySeven currently employs 55 staffers and has been working in the game industry for 17 years. The company also has experience in adjacent industries such as tech, entertainment, and consumer electronics.

Keywords said the agency will become an "important part" of its Engage Service Line, joining other companies such as Indigo Pearl and LabCom—which were nabbed by Keywords in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

"Our vision for Engage is to create the next generation of connected companies that surround the marketing, communications, and player-centered aspects of the games industry,” said Tony Grigg, managing director of Engage at Keywords Studios.

"The global opportunity to bring together the best businesses serving the industry under one roof is enormous. We welcome the exceptional team at FortySeven and are excited about working with [company founder] Sibel and the team to build out our collective vision."